Leeward Investments LLC MA Grows Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,699 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $16,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Insider Activity

Performance Food Group Price Performance

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,970 shares of company stock worth $116,801 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.