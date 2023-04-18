Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $21.17 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises about 0.9% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.13% of FMC worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in FMC by 872,245.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC Stock Performance

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

FMC stock opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day moving average of $123.97. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

