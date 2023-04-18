Leeward Investments LLC MA Makes New $18.80 Million Investment in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,045,668 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,801,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 472.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Activity

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,271.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 265,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,308 shares of company stock worth $1,510,217 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONB stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

See Also

