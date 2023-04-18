Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 27,073 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,073 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.74% of EnPro Industries worth $16,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 148.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt purchased 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.23. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $127.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.44.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

EnPro Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.