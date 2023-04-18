Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 4,180 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.15% of BorgWarner worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BorgWarner by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in BorgWarner by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Performance

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BWA opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Articles

