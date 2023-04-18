Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 4,374 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for approximately 1.3% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.53% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $29,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP stock opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNFP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.