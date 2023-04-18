Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 8,666 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.53% of Korn Ferry worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Korn Ferry by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 606,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,254,000 after buying an additional 435,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,975,000 after buying an additional 253,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Korn Ferry by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,364,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,059,000 after buying an additional 240,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.2 %

Korn Ferry stock opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

