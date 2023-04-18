Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 6,561 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 484.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Bio-Techne by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 70,259 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bio-Techne by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 396.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

