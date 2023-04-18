Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,581,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,741,000 after buying an additional 129,366 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

