Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 955 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after acquiring an additional 563,361 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.27 and a 200-day moving average of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

