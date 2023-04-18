Legacy Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ NATI opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.22. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.20.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,217,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Further Reading

