Legacy Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.23.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $133.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

