Legacy Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $178.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

