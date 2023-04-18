Legacy Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 860.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.99. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $125.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 146.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on DexCom from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $44,438.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,763,445.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $44,438.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,445.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,523 shares of company stock valued at $22,407,183 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

