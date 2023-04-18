Legacy Advisors LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ResMed by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 21,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $225.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.59.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,818,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,444 shares of company stock worth $5,006,780. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.