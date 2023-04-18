Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,710,330,000 after buying an additional 845,960 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,098 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $270.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $280.00. The firm has a market cap of $666.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.18, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

