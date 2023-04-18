Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $594,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $2,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $89.89.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

