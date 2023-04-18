Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,730,000 after buying an additional 452,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $493.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.64 and a 200 day moving average of $489.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $609.18. The firm has a market cap of $219.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

