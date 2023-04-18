Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 218 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $75.25. 920,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,641. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

