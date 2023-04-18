Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,281 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 650.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 455,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 394,977 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 136,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MUFG stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. 602,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,721,600. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.58 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Featured Stories

