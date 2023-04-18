Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,399,564. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $456.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

