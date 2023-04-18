Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.20. 364,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,492. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $522.10. The company has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.09, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

