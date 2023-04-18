Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 14,357.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 264.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,046 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.48. The company had a trading volume of 643,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,101. The firm has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average of $135.49.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

