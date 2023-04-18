Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 29.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 0.9% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $555.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,881. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $523.95 and its 200 day moving average is $502.45. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $566.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

