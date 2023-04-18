Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,956 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.73. The stock had a trading volume of 269,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,333. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.17. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $125.36.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

