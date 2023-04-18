Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,106 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000.

SGOL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,294. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

