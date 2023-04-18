Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 856 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical comprises about 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,827,000 after purchasing an additional 407,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 241,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TAK shares. Bank of America raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE TAK traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 454,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.