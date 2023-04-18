Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 128 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

