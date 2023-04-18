Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Biogen by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $291.83. 148,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,820. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

