Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.33

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.33 and last traded at $109.28, with a volume of 1447175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

Lennar Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.31.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

