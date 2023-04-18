Liberty Energy (LBRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Liberty Energy to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

