Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,649,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Liberty Latin America worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960,519.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

