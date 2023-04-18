Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.35 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $12.68 billion and approximately $21.35 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for $2,100.55 or 0.06904280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 6,037,080 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 6,023,345.05399394. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,080.77667714 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $20,325,860.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

