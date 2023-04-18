Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Linde comprises 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Linde worth $217,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Linde Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $364.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $365.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

