Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Linde were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.53. The stock had a trading volume of 440,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,366. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $365.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $178.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.96.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.