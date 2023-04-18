Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Stock Price Up 26.7%

Lite Access Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTE – Get Rating) rose 26.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 316,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 605% from the average daily volume of 44,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Lite Access Technologies Trading Up 13.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$7.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lite Access Technologies had a negative return on equity of 170.27% and a negative net margin of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of C$2.67 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lite Access Technologies Inc. will post 0.0122549 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lite Access Technologies Company Profile

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro-duct and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product, Fibre Optic Installation, and Concrete Cutting. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services for use in various communication networks.

