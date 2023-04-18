LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LiveOne in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
LiveOne Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ LVO opened at $1.40 on Friday. LiveOne has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $121.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveOne
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveOne by 737.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 777,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveOne by 34.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 602,534 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LiveOne by 48.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 339,342 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LiveOne during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LiveOne during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LiveOne
LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
