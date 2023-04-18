LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LiveOne in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

LiveOne Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ LVO opened at $1.40 on Friday. LiveOne has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $121.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveOne

LiveOne ( NASDAQ:LVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Research analysts expect that LiveOne will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveOne by 737.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 777,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveOne by 34.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 602,534 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LiveOne by 48.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 339,342 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LiveOne during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LiveOne during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

