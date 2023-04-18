LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Shares Down 18.5%

Shares of LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) dropped 18.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 10,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 20,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

LiveWorld Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.12.

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWorld had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms, management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services, customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

