LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Up 148.6% in March

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 148.6% from the March 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LM Funding America

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMFA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

LM Funding America Stock Down 6.4 %

LMFA traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,697. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.34. LM Funding America has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.