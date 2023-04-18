Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises 1.6% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cummins by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after buying an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cummins by 48.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after acquiring an additional 666,567 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.87. 181,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,058. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

