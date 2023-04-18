Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 2.1% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.20.
Shares of AMP stock traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $313.77. The stock had a trading volume of 103,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
