Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $689,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 276,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 54,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 260,717 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.30. 1,904,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,539. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average is $99.54. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.