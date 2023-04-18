Loudon Investment Management LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,393,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ecolab by 596.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after buying an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.92. The company had a trading volume of 191,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,316. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.27.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

