Loudon Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,103. The firm has a market cap of $281.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

