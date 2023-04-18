Loudon Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 411,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,348,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.66. 4,390,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,127,457. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average of $89.42. The stock has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

