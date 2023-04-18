Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 2,592 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 2.7% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

AMGN traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.18. 712,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,975. The stock has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.01 and a 200 day moving average of $256.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

