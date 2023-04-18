Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.66. 4,390,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,127,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

