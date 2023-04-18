Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average of $146.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.59.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.55.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

