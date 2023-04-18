LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 121.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a current ratio of 13.87. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $45.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in LTC Properties by 59.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

