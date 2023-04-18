Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LUN. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.67.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of LUN stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,695. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The company has a market cap of C$8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

